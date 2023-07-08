Brace yourselves, It will be a cold and gloomy weekend – weatherman





The weatherman says the cold and gloomy weather witnessed in Nairobi and some other parts of the country will continue this weekend.

According to the meteorological department, the current temperatures will see many places receive light showers this weekend.

According to the department, temperatures will remain low this weekend but will rise beginning on Monday.

Also read: These movies will warm up the cold weekend

Dr David Gikungu, head of the meteorological department, advised people to dress warmly and follow the advice of the health authorities as chilly weather conditions are expected to be at climax this month.

July marks the peak of the cold season, especially over the Highlands East of the Rift Valley and Nairobi county.

“The temperature forecast for July 2023 indicates that this zone, as well as parts of the Southeastern lowlands (parts of Kajiado), is expected to experience cool temperatures which are likely to be slightly warmer than the average for July. However, a few days may experience maximum temperatures below 180C and minimum temperatures below 100C,” he said.

He said due to the expected cool and chilly conditions, cases of respiratory diseases such as asthma, pneumonia, flu, and the common cold are likely to increase in areas such as Nairobi, the Highlands East of the Rift Valley, parts of the Central and South Rift Valley, and parts of the Highlands West of the Rift Valley.

The weather forecast for July 2023 is based on the regression of Sea Surface Temperatures, SST gradients, the expected evolution of global SST patterns, and upper air circulation patterns over western Kenya and the coastal region.

Also read: Kutafuta ‘Joto’ aside, here’s 9 other things you can do during cold weather spells