Exclusive: Samidoh’s manager Marite is now a ‘hawker’





Samidoh’s manager Moses Marite has ventured into a new hustle, perhaps to supplement his main hustle, which is to manage the affairs of the popular Mugithi star.

Moses Marite is an engineer by profession.

In 2022, he contested for an MCA seat in Nyandarua County but failed to make the cut.

In a recent post on his Facebook page, Marite shared a snippet of his side hustle and asked his fans to support him.

“Do you live around Mathare North-NYS? Welcome to Marite Mali Mali Kibanda, promote hustler,” Marite said.

Mali mali is a Swahili word for a business that sells all sorts of small household goods.

Speaking to Nairobi News, Marite confirmed that this is his side hustle, adding that he manages the business operations daily.

Marite and Samidoh were also schoolmates in high school, where they first met and later became fast friends.

In an earlier interview, he said the two later parted ways after school until Samidoh was planning a homecoming event back home.

At the time, Marite was working for the county government.

He asked Samidoh to bring artists and a stage and pay suppliers and Marite promised to take care of all the other logistics.

Samidoh saw how serious he was in handling the homecoming event and thus he gave him the role of manager.

“At that time, I had access to a good camera, so I took his photos and videos. Eventually, he confirmed me as his manager,” Marite explained.

Marite also gave fans a glimpse into what it means to be Samidoh’s manager. He explains that he makes sure that the artiste’s calendar is in order and update.

He also ensures that Samidoh gets paid what he deserves and he negotiates his payment.

Marite is also the one who organises Samidoh’s social events and helps him come up with new ideas.

On his social media, he describes himself as a mechanical engineer, photographer, digital marketer, and virtual assistant.

