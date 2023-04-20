Egg freezing: What every woman should consider before making the decision





Egg retrieval and freezing, also known as oocyte cryopreservation, is a medical procedure in which a woman’s eggs are retrieved, frozen and stored for future use. It is often used as a fertility preservation option for women who want to delay pregnancy or who have a medical condition that may affect their fertility.

Here are some important things to know about egg retrieval and freezing:

Egg retrieval involves a series of hormone injections to stimulate the ovaries to produce more eggs. Once the eggs are mature, they are retrieved through a small surgical procedure called follicular aspiration.

The retrieved eggs are then frozen using a process called vitrification, which rapidly freezes the eggs to prevent ice crystals from forming, and stored in liquid nitrogen.

The ideal egg retrieval and freezing age is in a woman’s late 20s to early 30s, when egg quality and quantity are still good. However, the procedure can be done in women up to their mid-30s.

Egg freezing does not guarantee pregnancy; success rates vary depending on the woman’s age and the number and quality of eggs retrieved.

The cost of egg retrieval and freezing can vary greatly depending on the location and clinic. It can be expensive and not covered by most insurance companies.

Egg freezing is not recommended for women who have certain medical conditions, such as cancer or autoimmune disorders, that could affect their fertility.

Frozen eggs can be stored for several years and thawed when a woman is ready to use them. The eggs are fertilised with sperm in the laboratory using in vitro fertilisation (IVF) and transferred to the uterus.

There is no guarantee of a successful pregnancy using frozen eggs and women should discuss the potential risks and benefits of the procedure with their healthcare provider.

Egg retrieval and freezing may be recommended for several types of women, including Women undergoing cancer treatment that may affect their fertility, such as chemotherapy or radiotherapy. Women with medical conditions that may affect their fertility, such as endometriosis or premature ovarian failure. Women who want to delay pregnancy for personal or career reasons but are concerned about their biological clock. Women who are planning elective surgery that may affect their fertility, such as a hysterectomy. Women who are in a relationship with a male partner who may have a low sperm count or poor sperm quality and who want to increase their chances of conceiving through IVF. Women with a family history of early menopause or infertility who want to preserve their fertility for future use.

The hormone injections used in egg retrieval can cause side effects such as bloating, mood swings and breast tenderness. In rare cases, the procedure can also lead to ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome (OHSS), which is a potentially serious complication.

Egg freezing can be a good option for women who want to delay pregnancy for personal or professional reasons. It can give women more control over their reproductive future and allow them to pursue their goals without worrying about their biological clock.

Women considering egg freezing should talk to their doctor about their individual circumstances, as success rates can vary depending on a number of factors, including age, fertility history and the number and quality of eggs retrieved.

It’s important to note that egg freezing does not guarantee future fertility and the chances of success decrease with age. That’s why it’s recommended that women who want to use their frozen eggs do so before the age of 40.

Egg freezing can also raise ethical concerns because it involves creating and storing human embryos outside the body. However, these concerns are often outweighed by the procedure’s potential benefits for women’s reproductive health and autonomy.

