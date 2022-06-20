Mbosso opens up on strange illness affecting fertility





Tanzanian musician Mbosso has opened up on a serious ailment that he says could affect his fertility.

In the interview with Wasafi radio, the Bongo Flava star known for hits such as Maajab and Hodari explained the condition is so dire that medics have warned he may not be able to have children after the age of 30.

The 29-year-old, born Mbwana Yusuf, revealed he’s been battling the condition since birth.

He adds the symptoms of the ailment, which he did not name, include trembling as a result of a blockage in his arteries.

“I’ve been told my problems are due to my blood vessels being blocked by fat. I have had this condition since I was born,” Mbosso said.

The musician also disclosed there are times when the condition causes so much numbness in his body so much that he loses consciousness as he plans to source for specialized treatment abroad.

“I have been pressured to keep on exercising. There are also professionals I have contacted. I have to travel to meet them,” he said.

“The doctor told me my condition was probably going to get worse after the age of 30. He said it might lead me to never have children again without treatment,” he said.

The musician also made it clear that not many have been aware about his illness. He revealed that only his parents, his baby mamas, and his boss Diamond Platnumz have been aware of his illness.

In 2019, the Hodari crooner lost his baby mama Boss Martha after a short illness. She was a comedienne on Cheka Tu. By the time of her death, the couple had a 4-year-old son.

Mbosso reportedly found love again with another woman by the name of Rukia Lucky, and together they welcomed a bouncing baby boy Iqram Khan in late 2019.