Exclusive: Veteran musician Mr Lenny opens up on life after fame





Veteran artist Mr Lenny took the stage at the Blankets and Wines festival on Sunday, July 2, leaving fans in awe of his unmatched energy and talent.

The festival, featuring renowned artist Nameless, BenSol and Khaligraph Jones witnessed a memorable performance by Mr Lenny, who had been on a break from the music scene.

The crowd was left craving more music from the legendary artist as he delivered a nostalgic performance that transported them back to the golden era of Kenyan music.

Mr Lenny’s surprise appearance was met with excitement and appreciation from fans who had dearly missed his captivating presence.

Following his electrifying performance, Mr Lenny sat down for an exclusive interview with Nairobi News, shedding light on his hiatus from the music industry.

He expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to perform at the prestigious Blankets and Wines event and shared his sentiments about returning to music.

“Performing for these young people feels very nostalgic, especially since this was my first time at the Blankets and Wines event. It wasn’t even my show; I was just invited, and I am incredibly glad I accepted the invitation. It was the right decision, and it has given me the motivation to make a comeback in the industry. I am thrilled and excited,” Mr Lenny told Nairobi News.

He explained that he had taken a break from music and had even contemplated leaving the industry altogether due to the challenges he faced.

The demanding nature of the music industry, coupled with the responsibilities of running a business and being a family man, forced him to reassess his priorities.

“I went into business and became a family man, and as you know, once you have a family, things change, and you start looking at life differently. Balancing business, family, and music became a hard task for me, so I had to make a choice. I chose my business and my family,” Mr Lenny shared.

However, he said the lover of music proved to be irresistible for the veteran artist.

“Music is like a drug, and I find myself drawn to it time and time again. I think it’s time for me to return and see how it goes. I am currently working on some projects with other artists, but I want to be certain before making any announcements,” he added.

Reflecting on the evolving music landscape, Mr Lenny acknowledged that times have changed since his days at Ogopa DJs, but he emphasized the importance of understanding the current sound and connecting with the audience to thrive in the industry.

He also attributed his youthful appearance to a healthy lifestyle, including a balanced diet, regular exercise, and staying hydrated.

When asked about his popular song “Githurai,” Mr Lenny clarified that it was not originally his song but rather a remix of Vinnie Banton’s original track, in which he was featured.

He expressed deep gratitude for the support of Kenyan music enthusiasts and called for the continued support of local artists through digital platforms to elevate the industry further.

