Expert Advice: Why you should consider getting your colon flushed





If you have been experiencing stomach discomforts and normally go three days or longer without defecating then here’s what you should know.

Your colon needs to be flushed.

In a TikTok video by a health professional namely Dr. Emporieum, a section of TikTok users were rather moved by the revelation they encountered after they learned that some skin conditions including pimples are an indication of a congested colon.

According to the skincare professional, having pimples on the face may be an indication that one needs to have their colon flushed, which she explains will alleviate the breakout of pimples or rushes on the face.

“I am a cosmetic formulator and skincare specialist. Everything I talk about has everything to do with the skin. When I tell you you have a pimple on your face because you have a problem in your stomach please believe me,” the health professional noted.

She added that one of the main signs that one has to consider getting their colon flushed is when they take three or more days to defecate which ultimately may cause constipation.

“When I talk about hormonal imbalance I know what I am talking about. Ladies and gentlemen, you know you don’t go for a long call once or twice in a day, or you only go once in three days, please flash your colon, it is for your benefit. Your skin is always the main detector of what’s happening in your body,” said Dr. Emporieum.

Colon cleansing, a practice aimed at flushing out accumulated waste and toxins from the colon, has gained popularity in recent years. Proponents claim that it offers numerous health benefits, ranging from improved digestion to enhanced overall well-being. However, the scientific community remains divided on the efficacy and safety of this practice.

Colon cleansing involves various methods, such as enemas, herbal supplements, and hydrotherapy, with the aim of eliminating waste buildup in the large intestine. Advocates argue that this practice can aid in removing toxins, promoting better nutrient absorption, and alleviating issues like constipation and bloating. However, these claims often lack robust scientific evidence, raising concerns among medical professionals.

Critics of colon cleansing point out that there is limited scientific research to support its purported benefits. Many studies conducted on the topic have yielded inconclusive or conflicting results. Moreover, the human body has evolved with a natural detoxification system, involving the liver, kidneys, and intestines, which efficiently remove waste and toxins from the body. As a result, colon cleansing might not provide significant added benefits and could even disrupt the body’s natural balance.

