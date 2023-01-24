Explainer: Raila Odinga’s 8-point agenda given to his supporters at Kamkunji rally

Kenya's defeated presidential candidate Raila Odinga speaks to supporters as he arrives to hold a press conference at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi on August 22, 2022, after filing a petition to the country's top court challenging the result of the August 9, 2022 election that handed victory to his rival William Ruto. - Odinga, a veteran opposition leader who ran with the backing of President Uhuru Kenyatta and the ruling party, has rejected the outcome of the poll, branding it a "travesty." He narrowly lost to Ruto by around 230,000 votes -- less than two percentage points. (Photo by Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP)

An eight-point agenda plan issued by opposition leader Raila Odinga to his supporters at Kamkunji grounds in Nairobi County can now be fully explained.

Mr Odinga, led his supporters in the rally, which brought hundreds of his supporters, where he made announcements on how the Azimio la Umoja coalition was planning to work in the coming days.

Addressing the supporters, Mr Odinga issued his agenda as he announced weekly political rallies across the country in the coming days.

Mr Odinga’s rally came the same day he landed from South Africa, where he stayed for several days and met several leaders, including President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The former Prime Minister said that the opposition would hold a series of rallies which he had postponed.

Here are the eight-point agenda that he issued at the rally;

Azimio rejects the 2022 General election results

This means that the Azimio la Umoja coalition he leads does not recognize President Ruto as the Head of State. In addition, it raises the question of whether the coalition elected leaders were elected into office legally and whether they accept the results.

We do not recognize William Ruto as Kenya’s President

By this, the Azimio la Umoja states that they will not recognize President Ruto as the Head of State. This is despite the win of President Ruto being upheld by the Supreme Court and being sworn in as the Head of State by Chief Justice Martha Koome.

We demand the entire infrastructure and records of the 2022 election in the IEBC be made public

Mr Odinga demands that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) make every detail that led to the August 8, 2022, general elections public.

We demand any attempt to reconstitute IEBC singlehandedly by Ruto cease

Here, Mr Odinga said that President Ruto should not be allowed to singlehandedly oversee the restructuring of IEBC commissioners, saying that it would only be important that every Kenyan is involved in the matter.

Currently, the term of IEBC Chairman Mr Wafula Chebukati has come to an end, while others resigned following differences witnessed in the August 8, 2022 elections.

We call on Kenyans to resist and demand the removal of punitive taxes

Mr Odinga said that since President Ruto won the elections, Kenyans were subjected to unnecessary punitive taxes. President Ruto has been urging Kenyans to pay taxes in his recent speeches.

We call on Kenyans to reject UDA policies

Here, the head of opposition is asking Kenyans to reject policies placed by the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), the party led by President Ruto. This means they should not accept anything from the Head of State.

We demand that the Kenya Kwanza Government resigns

Mr Odinga is calling for the resignation of President Dr Ruto-led government. This means they should offer to get out of office and announce that they will no longer run the government agenda.

We ask our people to say no to the UDA regime

The opposition leader is asking Kenyans not to work with the government and instead ignore every policy and any demands the Head of State makes.

