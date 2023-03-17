‘Fake’ DCI cop charged with impersonation, creating disturbance





A suspected police imposter who allegedly intimidated patrons at a bar in Kasarani claiming to be a detective from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) was charged with impersonating a police officer.

Xavier Sunga is accused of impersonating a police officer contrary to section 101 (1) (b) of the National Police Service Act of 2011 on March 15th.

He is accused of representing himself as a DCI officer attached to DCI headquarters along Kiambu road.

Corporal Justine Muriuki and police constable David Kamau who were on patrol within the Sunton area.

Mr Sunga is facing a second charge of creating a disturbance contrary to section 95 (1) (b) of the penal code.

The suspect is accused of creating a disturbance in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace by threatening to hit bar owner Jane Kathambi with a beer bottle on the same date.

Ms. Kathambi called the police officers who were on patrol in the area after Mr. Sunga allegedly started creating a disturbance at the bar.

Cpl. Muriuki and PC Kamau visited the club and arrested the suspect.

He allegedly told the cops that he is a police officer from the Clay City police post but could not provide a certificate of appointment with the National Police Service.

He later claimed that he was a detective from the DCI headquarters, but investigations established that he was not a police officer. He was escorted to the police station for further investigations.

Mr Sunga denied the charges before Principal Magistrate Eric Mutunga of Makadara Law Courts.

He was remanded in custody until the hearing of the case set to start on August 7, 2023.

