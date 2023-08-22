Family agony as kin falls to death from balcony of Kerugoya Hospital





Police in Kirinyaga are probing an incident in which a patient reportedly fell to his death from the balcony of Kerugoya hospital.

The incident reportedly occured on August 12, 2023.

Mr John Torori, the Kirinyaga Central Sub-County police boss told the media that the deceased who was identified as Mr John Muchomba, 34, and was receiving treatment at the facility, died on the spot.

“The incident is under investigations,” said Mr Torori, who added that the patient reportedly fell from the fifth floor of the hospital.

The family of the deceased whose native home is in Kathaka Village in Ndia within Kirinyaga County is hoping and waiting for justice.

The deceased is primed to be buried on August 21, 2023.

His elder brother identified as Mr James Murimi said they were informed of the incident by the management of the hospital.

However, he said they could not buy a narrative that Mr Muchomba might have committed suicide.

“We were shocked to be informed the body of my brother was lying at the morgue in the same facility. When we asked what happened, we were told that he had fallen from the fifth floor of the Kerugoya Hospital building,” said the elder brother.

The hospital management refused to comment on the matter saying police were handling it and they did not want to affect the ongoing investigations.

As the family is seeking justice they have accused the management of the facility of negligence saying they had thought the hospital was the safest place for their kin.

Another brother of the deceased Mr Stephen Gacheru told the media they were still consulting with the family lawyers before they take any action.

“We are still making consultations before we take any action, we had thought the hospital was the safest place but seems it was not,” he said.

Also read: Rihanna secretly welcomes second child

Khalwale: Ruto agreed to support Musalia, Wetangula to succeed him