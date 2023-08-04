Female presenter to Kenyan men: Avoid broke women for mental well-being





Ms Patience Agiso, an on-air personality with Base Radio, is going viral for warning Kenyan men to stay away from broke women to protect their mental health.

Mental health is a person’s emotional, psychological, and social well-being. It includes how individuals think, feel, and behave and how they handle stress, cope with challenges and interact with others.

Mental health helps people shape their life, relationships, and overall quality of life. It allows individuals to function effectively, handle daily stressors, maintain fulfilling relationships, and adapt to changes and challenges.

A person with good mental health can balance emotional, cognitive, and social well-being- enabling individuals to experience a sense of purpose, happiness, and resilience. According to Ms Ogiso, broke women can interfere with these aspects of men’s lives.

“So please, if you are hitting on a woman, make sure she is not broke. This issue of dating poor-off girlfriends and all the time they are there asking you for salon money, for manicures and everything else- no. You have a lot of things you need to do and you need to step up and date women who have financial stability. And your mental health will be okay because one of the reasons why you guys suffer is because you are associating yourselves with broke people. Women, do not kill me,” said Ms Agiso.

Immediately, her male followers called for her “protection at all costs”, claiming she was speaking facts and should be invited to be a speaker at the mythical Men’s Conference.

“She needs entire military to protect her,” claimed Okavango Media.

“Me as woman will never be a liability to any man, God keep blessing 🙌 🙏 💯 me,” opined Chloe.

“Say it as it is. We are not their second fathers,” added Just Andie.

“Exactly…she might not be financially stable but at least have a reasonable hustle,” said Ben03.

“Ata kama nko nayo (even though I have my own money), he should just responsible anipeee (and give me). Eish, I’m his woman anyway,” said Montez.

“Nakuambia sometimes tunadate wezi (I’m telling you, sometimes we are dating thieves),” claimed Paul KE254.

