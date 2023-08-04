Grace Msalame opens up about her journey of love, loss, and heartbreaks





Media personality Grace Msalame opened up about her experiences with love, heartbreak, and finding solace in a new relationship that made her feel truly seen, heard, and safe.

As a mother of three, Grace shared the ups and downs she faced in her romantic relationships, admitting that her heart had been broken multiple times in a candid and emotional interview on Engage Talks.

Reflecting on her past, she realized that she had struggled with self-worth and the belief that she needed to be perfect to be loved.

However, with time and personal growth, she came to understand the importance of self-acceptance and seeing her own value.

“My heart got broken many times but I learnt and realized that I didn’t know any better. I thought I had to be a certain way to be loved, be perfect or if I’m not this person will leave,” she narrated.

Despite becoming a mother, Grace still carried the scars of past relationships and found it difficult to fully embrace the love she had found with her new partner.

However, he persisted in showing her love, and gradually, she began to open her heart to him.

She felt safe and truly understood for the first time in her life.

“So I tried, and even later on, I became a mother, but they did find the love of my life. I held onto that hope even with the trials and some public unfortunately, and because of the years of just not knowing any better, I was jaded and damaged so I hardly saw him as that at first.

So I still held back. I didn’t give of myself but slowly he won his way into my heart, and it melted, you know that feeling ladies. Yeah, for the first time in my life, I felt safe, I felt seen, and I felt heard. For me, that’s very important to exist in that environment.”

However, in 2021 put their love to the test when her partner received a life-threatening diagnosis, shaking their world to its core.

Grace found herself numb, angry, and confused, questioning why such a cruel twist of fate had befallen them.

The uncertainty of facing a life-altering event brought back memories of a painful breakup 13 years prior when she had longed for the safety of her parents’ home.

“That was put to the test in 2021 when my partner received a life-threatening diagnosis that paused everything.

I was personally numb, angry, and confused. After all this time, we have been through a rough patch before, and I thought the worst was behind us.

I couldn’t think this could happen again. There is nothing like facing death. Why now, why us? The thought of how you start again and the older you get, the harder.”

In this moment of turmoil, Grace shared the heartbreaking regret of not being able to say goodbye to her father when he passed away 13 years ago.

She carried the weight of the missed opportunity to connect with him before his passing.

Now, facing a similar situation with her partner, those old wounds resurfaced, reminding her of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment with loved ones.

