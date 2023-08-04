Pay my dowry! Nadia Mukami demands Arrow Bwoy’s commitment





Popular Kenyan singer and mother of one, Nadia Mukami, has made a bold public statement, calling on her boyfriend, Arrow Bwoy, to step up and formalize their relationship by paying her dowry.

During an appearance on the Morning Kiss with Chito and Kwambox, Nadia did not mince her words as she candidly addressed her current relationship status.

“I am single as far as I know until the father of my child pays my dowry. He has not paid any dowry to my parents. He is with me on credit. Niko soko. I am not married to him,” she asserted.

The singer emphasized the importance of traditional customs and the significance of dowry payment in establishing a committed relationship.

She expressed that without the formal acknowledgment through dowry payment, she views herself as only a girlfriend, not a wife.

“In the 21st century, we need to tell our men that if they have not paid any dowry to us, one of my legs is in love, the other one is not,” she explained.

Nadia Mukami further discussed her self-worth and emphasized the need for official commitment.

Nadia said her dowry should be equivalent to her brand’s size and education level.

She firmly stated, “He should marry me officially. I am free, and if you really want me to say I am married, you have my parent’s address. I am a lady who is very learned and is very high, and I am a brand. My father invested so much in me. I did not go to schools where people eat Githeri, so the dowry is high, and he needs to invest in this babe.”

When questioned about trust and privacy in her relationship, Nadia Mukami expressed her stance on respecting her partner’s personal space.

She stated, “I feel like a man’s phone is his. Why would I touch his phone? I do not want to find anything there.”

Nadia and Arrow Bwoy have a son together.

