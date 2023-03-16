Finally! The rains have poured





Excitement as rains pound Nairobi and its environs. The rains are finally here. After months and months of sunshine which led to drought, hunger, and loss of lives plus the ravaging high cost of living.

The rains have caused floods in some areas in Nairobi, including Imara Daima and Westlands. Exactly a month and two days after President William Ruto’s administration held prayers at the Nyayo Stadium asking God for rain.

He said, “All Kenyans should pray for our country so that God can bestow favour and blessings to our nation Kenya.”

Specifically, First Lady Mama Rachel was captured on her knees praying for the prolonged drought situation in the country. Her prayer appeared similar to Prophet Elijah’s who interceeded for his nation after a drought of three and a half years.

Also read: Caroline Mutoko: Why Jalang’o, Chipukeezy, Churchill succeeded after radio

The rainy season which is expected to last until mid-May comes as good news to farmers as the planting season is now here. Maize and beans are Kenya’s staple food and President William Ruto’s government has since distributed subsidised fertiliser to farmers in a bid to shore up the level of production.

In the past few years, Kenya has witnessed a drop in food production, leading to the importation of food from Uganda, Tanzania, and Zambia. The metrological department has warned that the rain patterns may be shorter and inconsistent.

It had been reported that more than 5 million Kenyans have been affected by the drought. The drought had left millions malnourished, especially in Turkana County.

Nine arid and semi-arid (ASAL) counties – namely Kilifi, Mandera, Marsabit, Samburu, Turkana, Wajir, Isiolo, Kitui, and Kajiado – were in the Alarm drought phase while 13 counties are in the Alert drought phase.

This saw the government pleading with Kenyan to donate to others facing famine and drought saying that the contribution would be used to feed at least 4.3 million Kenyans in the affected 23 counties.

Also read: DJ Immo quits Radio Maisha for rival station, gets promoted