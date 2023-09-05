Football group petitions Sports CS Ababu Namwamba on FKF elections

Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, the Arts and Sports Ababu Namwamba speaks during celebrations to mark International Youth Day on August 11, 2023 at the Kenya Cultural Center. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, the Arts and Sports Ababu Namwamba speaks during celebrations to mark International Youth Day on August 11, 2023 at the Kenya Cultural Center. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU





The Nairobi County Football Association (NCFA), a splinter group within the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) that manages the country’s football, mounted pressure on FKF President Nick Mwendwa to comply with the Sports Act in the Kenyan Constitution to hold FKF elections.

Consequently, NCFA, which says it has the support of members from 43 counties, has petitioned Sport, Youth and the Arts Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba to compel the FKF to hold elections.

“The FKF failed to comply with the Sports Act provisions and terms and conditions which were given and enlightened in the certificate of registration which includes that the organization reviews its Constitution in line with the Kenyan Constitution 2010, the Sports Act no 25 of 2013 and its national statues,” read the statement in part.

Additionally, the NCFA reminded CS Namwamba that FKF was to hold elections within 90 days from the date of the certification which was issued on May 24, 2018, and they were at risk of losing the certification.

The Nairobi Association noted that the FKF National Executive Committee risked FKF’s certification because they failed to convene their quarterly meetings as required by the FKF Constitution and the annual general meeting for purposes of elections agenda without taking into consideration that their term limit expires on February 10, 2024, and the roadmap to elections must kickstart six months prior to the elections date.

The Association also called for the implementation of the June 11, 2022, special annual general meeting resolution to spearhead the return of football normalcy in the country and that the decision to stio Mr Barry Otieno from transacting on behalf of FKF be upheld. The Court of Arbitration for Sports made this decision on June 10, 2022, and it was resolved that Frank Ogolla, the General Secretary, would take over in acting capacity. Neither decision from the special meeting was implemented within 60 days as the Constitution states.

“Having stated so, there is need for urgent consultations with FIFA on how to call for FKF elections since their capability, freeness and fairness are questionable,” concluded the Association.

FKF elections are to be held every four years. In the past few years, President Nick Mwendwa has been facing pressure over the legitimacy of his leadership owing to his recent court cases involving financial corruption and the subsequent disbandment of FKF by former Sports cabinet secretary Amina Mohammed. Amina’s move was however overturned by Namwamba.

Also read: Mathare slum trio land Chinese university scholarships