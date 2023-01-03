Former Maendeleo Ya Wanawake chair Zipporah Kittony turns 80

Former Nominated MP Zipporah Kittony during a past interview at her home. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

Former nominated Member of Parliament during the late President Daniel Arap Moi’s era, Zipporah Kittony has turned 80.

Ms Kittony’s son, Mr Kiprono Kittony, who is also the founder Chairman of Radio Africa Limited, in a psot on Wednesday, celebrated his mum’s major milestone.

“My dear mother @ZKittony turns 80 today,” Kiprono wrote on his social media handles.

“Over the past few days, mum has received many visitors and goodwill messages, including Julie Scott and her mum, Grace Dabaly. We thank God for mum’s milestones as an octogenarian and wish her peace and good health.”

The post was accompanied with photos Ms Kittony in the company of the said visitors, the three seen conversing jovially while embracing each other.

The former nominated senator, who in 2017 announced her retirement from active politics, also served as Maendeleo Ya Wanawake chairperson.

Through her 11-year tenure, then the largest and most influential women’s organisation in the country, over time contributed to an increased number of women taking up leadership positions.

Ms Kittony led the movement between 1996 and 2006. Over that period she prioritised promoting economic empowerment for women and leadership training.

Ms Kittony also championed for women’s rights including encouraging them go for political and government positions, and through her activism she was on the forefront in fight against Female Genital Mutilation (FGM).

Through her diligence, she has won several awards, including the Order of the Grand Warrior in 1998 and the American Biographical Institute Women of the Year Award in 1999.

