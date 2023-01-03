Tanzanian journalist reprimanded for criticizing Suluhu’s massive borrowing





A Tanzanian radio presenter has been reprimanded for publicly criticizing President Samia Suluhu’s government massive borrowing.

The media house that the journalist works for has since released a statement disowning his sentiments, terming them as his personal remarks.

“EFM and TVE would want to clarify that the sentiments uttered by Gerald Hando are his own opinions and does not represent the EFM and TVE,” the statement by the media house reads in part.

Additionally, the media house assured the government of its full support.

“We shall continue partnering with President Samia Suluhu’s government and supporting the different initiatives her administration is undertaking,” the media house said.

Hando made the remarks while on air on December 27 during the Joto la Asubuhi show.

“I don’t like the way the government keeps on borrowing money yet life is already hard as a result of this government,” he said.

President Suluhu’s government has been borrowing heavily in recent times, especially to fund the Standard Gauge Railway that links the Port of Dar es Salaam to DR Congo, Rwanda, Burundi and Uganda.

Under attack from critics for the heavy borrowing and the huge accumulation of debts, the first female East African President has defended the project, arguing that ‘today’s pain for Tanzanians will be tomorrow’s long-term gain.’

The Tanzanian head of state is on record for saying: “We have to borrow for this important infrastructure and other sustainable development projects because we don’t have enough local resources.”

