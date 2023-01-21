From bitter enemies to BFF: Sudi hangs out with Atwoli





Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi has excited the online community with a photo of himself chilling out with the Secretary General of the Central Organization Trade Union (Cotu) boss Francis Atwoli.

Mr Sudi aptly captioned the picture ‘Dunia’, perhaps to imply how much things have changed in the Kenyan political landscape since last year’s General Election.

Mr Atwoli, who was once a die-hard supporter and campaigner of Azimio la Umoja leader, Raila Odinga, has lately been gravitating towards the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government under the leadership of President William Ruto.

The vocal trade unionist, who appears to have dumped Mr Odinga as soon as President Ruto was sworn-in, had severally declared publicly that Dr Ruto would never be elected president.

During the campaign period, the Cotu boss repeatedly bashed Dr Ruto for his reported financial dealings.

So vicious was his opposition to Dr Ruto’s bid that he frequently advised people in his (Ruto’s) Sugoi backyard to cut down all trees because he feared the Kenya Kwanza candidate would hang himself when he loses the presidential race.

Having since changed tune, Atwoli has been heaping praises on President Ruto.

“We went on sleeping thinking that we had a victory with us. We were comfortable when we moved around the country as people assured us they were on our side. Meanwhile, Ruto was putting out his best strategies that outsmarted us,” Atwoli is on record for saying, adding that sometimes people plan but God decides otherwise.

“All these is God’s doing. Ruto is now our father and we will support him,” said Atwoli who would then meet President Ruto in the State House.

“It is Atwoli who has been pushing for this meeting because he wanted to reconcile with the President and that is what took place. You saw how they were happy after the meeting. The President agreed that we work together because the time for politics is over and we need to unite the country,” a source at the meeting said.

