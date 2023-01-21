Hustler Fund Advisory Board unveiled

President William Ruto speaks to a trader during the launch of the Hustlers Fund at Green Park Bus Terminal in Nairobi on November 30, 2022. PHOTO | DPPS

President William Ruto speaks to a trader during the launch of the Hustlers Fund at Green Park Bus Terminal in Nairobi on November 30, 2022. PHOTO | DPPS





Cooperatives and MSME Development Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui has appointed Irene Karimi as the chairperson of the newly established Financial Inclusion Fund, better known as Hustler Fund.

This comes a day after President William Ruto, through a gazette notice dated January 20, 2023, appointed Ms Karimi as a non-executive chairperson of the fund for a period of three years.

Chelugui’s appointment of the four officers was announced on Saturday is in accordance with section 10 (I) of the Public Finance Management Act (Regulations, 2022) on Advisory Board.

The board’s mandate will be to provide oversight on the administration of the Hustler Fund and consists of three other persons who are not public officers.

The Fund’s administrator is an ex-officio member. Ms Karimi has more than 30 years’ experience in project management.

Ms Karimi has worked with multinationals such as USAID/Kenya, Chemonics International, PricewaterhouseCoopers and Kenya Investment Mechanism (KIM).

The CS has also appointed Lawrence Kibet Chelimo, Paul Ndore Musyimi and Hardlyne Lusui to the board.

Mr Kibet has 16 years’ experience in treasury, tax, applied intelligence, innovation, investor relations, financial reporting and analysis, strategic planning and analysis, corporate development functions and financial markets.

His corporate experience covers strategy, corporate finance, digital and analytics, cost transformation, and mergers and acquisitions.

“In addition to broad operational programs, I have worked with many private and public organizations on a wide range of value creation efforts, across strategy diagnostics, strategy formulation, investor narratives and communications, and strategy implementation,” Mr Kibet said after his appointment.

Mr Musyimi is a lawyer by profession and has deep connections in the Kenya Kwanza administration.

He holds a Master of Laws (LL.M) from University of Nairobi School of Law and a Post-Graduate Diploma from the Kenya School of Law as well as a Bachelors of Laws (LL.B) from the same institution.

