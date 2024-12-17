From cheating to engagement: A timeline of King Kaka and Nana Owiti’s love affair





The Kenyan entertainment scene always buzzes with whispers, speculations, and raised eyebrows every other day.

Right now it’s all about the intriguing tale of rapper King Kaka and his ex-partner-in-rhyme, the fabulous Nana Owiti who have now announced the end of their relationship after 13 years together.

The announcement comes exactly eight months after the rapper was forced to shut down rumors that had emerged claiming their relationship was in turmoil and that Nana had moved out of the home they used to reside together with their children.

Ladies and Gentlemen, buckle up because this rollercoaster ride has more twists and turns than a Nairobi traffic jam!

Serving couple goals

King Kaka, the lyrical genius, and Nana Owiti, the queen of wit and charm together served couple goals as one of the most admired celebrity couples in the country. They were loved and adored as they showed nothing but perfection whenever they documented their love escapades on social media.

But the couple have also stood the test of time until the heart-wrenching joint announcement.

Until then they had weathered storms, danced in the rain, and probably even rapped sweet nothings to each other under the moonlight. One can only imagine.

Humble Beginnings

But hey, hold on, let’s rewind and start from the beginning. Nana’s and King Kaka’s love story started with a beat drop and a serendipitous encounter at a hip-hop gig many moons ago. Sparks flew, verses rhymed, and before they knew it, they were smitten, penning their love anthem.

King Kaka cheats

But oh, the plot thickens!

In a twist worthy of a telenovela, as life happened King Kaka came across a stunning chanteuse in the frame of Sage Chemutai, and boy he couldn’t hold his shi* together. King Kaka strayed from the path of fidelity dancing to a different beat—one that didn’t sync with Nana’s rhythm. And guess what? There was a secret love child a beautiful daughter as a product of the beat. Cue the gasps!

When all this was happening, Nana was pregnant with their first child. She felt the betrayal like a punchline gone wrong. So severe was the betrayal that it hit every nerve in her body. She packed her emotional bags, moved out, and left King Kaka to ponder his lyrical sins. For seven months, everybody chattered their path. The silence between them was louder than a King Kaka’s sold-out concert.

“It was almost like an ultimate betrayal. We actually broke up for seven months before getting back together,” she confessed to radio presenter Massawe Jappani three years ago.

The Reconciliation Remix

But love, good people, is a remix master. It can turn minor chords into major harmonies. And it did.

King Kaka, realizing he’d dropped the mic on their relationship, penned an apology ballad. Nana, with a heart as resilient as a bassline, finally found it in he heart to forgive him. They reconciled, hugged it out, and decided to give love another spin.

“The only reason I stayed after what he did, is because of what transpired after. He said sorry. We are all at fault; we all have baggage. His mistake was cheating on me. I had my faults too, and he forgave me” she said.

King goes down on one knee.

And so, they continued their duet—sometimes in sync, sometimes offbeat—but always with the hope that their love would be the chart-topper of their lives.

And if Nana still ever doubted King Kaka after the Sage drama, then the events of December 2018 changed the tides.

It was during King Kaka’ss Eastlando Royalty album launch. Either it was Genge’s love or just pure heartfelt love. King Kaka brought his bae Nana on stage and requested singer Carol Atemi to sing her Song Baby love as the couple danced together.

Then he pulled off another rabbit from his bag of tricks as he got down one on knee, popped up a ring, and formally proposed to Nana to be his wife.

“Huyu dem amekuwa na mimi.Tumeteseka na yeye manze.Time nilikuwa naitwa Rabbit. Hio time hat sikuwa nimebuy ndai manze.So ilikuwa nikienda kumcheki napanda gari za Kite (Kitengela) alafu nikishuka napanda boda…so that I can just spend time with you…Namuitanga wife na hananga pete. Will you be Mrs Ombima,” said King Kaka.

“Yes” responded Nana.

As Atemi crooned to her love song Baby Baby, the two lovebirds sealed the engagement with a lengthy hug and a kiss.

Writings on the wall

Fast-forward to May 2024. King Kaka’s birthday party—lights, camera, action! But something’s amiss. Nana’s birthday message lacks the usual emojis, hearts, and poetic metaphors that their fans had been accustomed to over the years. It’s like she’s rapping in a minor key.

And those couple of pics? Vanished from her social media like a magician’s disappearing act.

Then the rumor whirlwind emerged that Nana was living solo in her own Nairobi apartment and when she was spotted in the UK, the whirlwind claimed she had taken her children abroad away from their father.

Meanwhile, King Kaka’s still spitting bars, but this time, they’re not about love—they’re about life lessons.

Kenyans are on the edge of their seats, scrolling through timelines, dissecting cryptic posts, and creating memes faster than you can say “viral.” Is it a breakup? A trial separation? A lyrical hiatus? Which is it?

Meanwhile, Nana’s across the pond in the UK is sipping tea (or maybe something stronger) and watching the English Premier League.

But not to keep Kenyans guessing, King Kaka shows up in a video urging bloggers to be mindful insisting their relationship has never been better.

“I don’t clout chase, especially when it comes to family. Neither does Nana. I was not even going to address this, but the fact that it’s affecting my family, I have to. Nana is in the country; the kids are in school. I’m puzzled as to where these stories are coming from. Let’s be mindful. There are many people involved when we create these fake stories. Let’s create content, but let’s not ruin something good,” he urged.

Nonetheless, those who know say the writing had always been on the wall. It wasn’t a matter of if but when.

But you see one thing is for sure.

Love, like a well-crafted rhyme, can surprise us.