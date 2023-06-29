From colleagues to lovers: Ivy Namu on Willis Raburu’s exit from Citizen TV





Celebrated prime time news anchor and entertainment host Willis Raburu hosted his six shows for the last time today (June 29, 2023) on Citizen TV, after 13 years with the Royal Media Services.

At the end of hosting his cooking show this morning, Raburu was surprised with a farewell ceremony secretly planned by his wife, Ivy Namu, and his colleagues at Citizen TV.

As the microphone made rounds and the staff said their goodbyes to Raburu, his wife, who spoke last, said she is glad to have worked Raburu before they became a couple.

“Willis, I hope you feel so appreciated today. All your colleagues made this possible. If you’re wondering how we got this here, they helped us plan everything. I am so proud of you. Your work ethic is so admirable. I’m very blessed to have caught you before you ended…I’m blessed to have worked with you,” Ivy said.

“I love how you deal with people, you are a people person. I remember telling you that everyone who says hi to you says hi with such high energy because that is the same energy you give off on air. We know that the next chapter is going to be amazing and thank you for being you and for touching as many lives as you have. You are a master at your craft and its truly an end of an era,” Ivy said before the staff broke out into an applause.

The couple shared a brief kiss after Ivy’s speech.

Raburu proposed to Ivy on July 3, 2022, on their son’s first birthday. He had Sol Generation’s artistes Nviiri and Bensoul serenade Ivy, who was heavily pregnant with their second born, before he went down on bended knee and popped the question. They have been together since 2020.

On Fathers Day, Ivy sent a heartfelt message to Raburu that read:

“Happy Father’s Day babe, thank you for being a present, intentional & consistent dad to our babies. You’re such a pillar to us & an amazing role model to our kids; we are so blessed to have you!! We love and appreciate you deeply Baba Mali & Yara ❤️.”

