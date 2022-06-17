Ganja president tells off ‘Cerelac kid’ Jalang’o for rubbishing his weed pledge

Roots presidential candidate Prof George Wajackoyah at the Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi on May 30, 2022 during the presidential registration process. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

Roots Party presidential candidate Prof George Wajackoya has hit back at Lang’ata parliamentary candidate Felix Odiwuor aka Jalang’o for rubbishing his pledge to legalise marijuana, if elected president.

The ODM parliamentary candidate had termed Prof Wajackoya’s pledge as a hype that will be met with rejection on the ballot come August 9.

“It is a hype and we agree that it is a hype that everybody’s talking about. But I can tell you that politics is very different… it is a hype and Wajackoya will not go anywhere with it,” Jalango said.

But in his response, Prof Wajackoya described the comedian-turned-politician as a “brainless Cerelac kid.”

“Jalang’o is a Cerelac kid… that boy has no brains… Jalango, take your nonsense away… we will soon probe how you acquired that degree certificate of yours,” Prof Wajackoya said.

Prof Wajackoya is among the four presidential candidates who have been cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to run for president.

Among the controversial pledges that he has made to Kenyans is that he will legalise marijuana for commercial use and enact snake farming laws to generate revenues for settling the country’s ballooning national debt.

Prof Wajackoya has also promised Kenyans that if elected president, they will only have to work for four days in a week.