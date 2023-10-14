Gen Z’s approach to dating: Falling for superficial charm

Dating has become a prominent feature of modern relationships due to several societal shifts. PHOTO | COURTESY.

Dating has become a prominent feature of modern relationships due to several societal shifts. PHOTO | COURTESY.





Many parents often caution their daughters about the risks of getting involved in a relationship with a man who does not have their best interests at heart.

Despite this advice, it appears that women occasionally let their guard down, especially when approached by men who are willing to shower them with cash.

In the past, many millennials carefully evaluated potential partners, especially if their lifestyles were markedly different, before making any decisions about dating, many consulted their parents and did their homework before any commitment.

However, the GenZ seems to approach dating with less caution.

This relaxed attitude has led many GenZs into complex situations with multiple partners, all in the pursuit of love.

While millennials often questioned the intentions of those who pursued them and sought advice from their parents, many GenZ do not question the motives of potential partners, they fall head over heels without hesitation.

They may become enamored with someone, particularly influencers, celebrities, or politicians, and fall victim to the cunning nature of some individuals we are hunting and attacking at the slightest vulnerability.

In many cases, men are straightforward about their intentions when pursuing a particular woman, often seeking physical intimacy rather than a committed relationship.

Unfortunately, some women mistake these advances for genuine love. As a result, they may find themselves feeling used, depressed, and heartbroken when their expectations are not met.

Many GenZ aspire to date individuals with physical attractiveness and wealth, often overlooking other significant qualities.

What they may fail to realize is that some men’s ‘hunting’ nature can lead them to spend money with the expectation of receiving physical intimacy in return.

In some instances, women visit clubs and target men who appear affluent and willing to spend on them, hoping to find love but ending up hurt because the men were primarily interested in sexual favors with no commitment.

It is crucial for women to be educated and learn to recognize different traits and intentions in potential partners to protect themselves from heartache and disappointment.

