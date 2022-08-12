Gideon Moi trounced by UDA man in Baringo senate contest





Baringo Senator Gideon Moi has lost his seat to William Cheptumo of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA). The two-term Senator garnered 71,480 votes against Cheptumo’s 141,777.

In the governor race, former Benjamin Cheboi (UDA) beat incumbent Stanley Kiptis (Independent) to reclaim the seat he lost in 2017.

Cheboi got 137,486 votes as Mr Kiptis came a distant third with 17,646. Moses Lessonet was second with 60,879 votes.

The Kanu Chairman’s defeat came as UDA stamped its authority in Rift Valley sweeping key elective positions despite facing stiff competition from independent candidates and those from Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition.

In the North Rift, the Deputy President William Ruto – led party swept the parliamentary and civic seats and had taken a comfortable lead in all the top three county seats of woman rep, senator and governor, with the winners flooring seasoned politicians.

UDA clinched five constituencies in Senator Moi’s Baringo County, save for Tiaty where incumbent William Kamket retained the seat on the party’s ticket.

The UDA wave was also dented in Elgeyo-Marakwet County by two independents – Timothy Toroitich won in Marakwet West while Caroline Ngelechei was on course to take the woman rep seat.

In Nandi County, only one out of the six legislators retained his seat on a UDA ticket. The rest, who contested as independents, were floored by newcomers from UDA.

Tinderet MP Julius Melly (UDA) was re-elected for the third time, while former DP Ruto’s Chief of Staff Maryanne Keitany won the Aldai parliamentary seat.

Some of the new entrants who won parliamentary seats in Nandi under UDA include Joses Lelmengit (Emgwen), Abraham Kirwa (Mosop) Paul Biego (Chesumei) and Bernard Kitur (Nandi Hills).

Governor Stephen Sang and Senator Samson Cherargei were on course to retain their seats on UDA tickets.