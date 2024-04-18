Google staff protest company’s $1.2b contract with Israel





Dozens of Google employees in New York and California held demonstrations and sit-in protests on Tuesday (April 16) to voice their objections against the company’s billion-dollar contract with Israel.

Google staff were demanding that their company drop its $1.2-billion multi-year project named Project Nimbus which provides cloud and AI services to Israel’s government and defence ministry. Google shares the contract with Amazon, another tech company.

Tuesday’s protests were organised by a group called No Tech for Apartheid, which alleges that Project Nimbus is aiding Israel in its military operations in Gaza.

On the X platform late Tuesday, the group said Google had ordered the arrest of several workers who staged sit-ins at Google offices.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the protests.

Production: Tom Rowe, Sophia Soo