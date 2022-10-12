Gor Mahia fans plan protests over Ambrose Rachier Freemasons stance

Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier (right), the club's ex-deputy secretary Ronald Ngala and Judith Anyango former organising secretary (left) sing the club anthem on September 24, 2018 during a press conference in Nairobi. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO

A section of Gor Mahia supporters is planning peaceful protests aimed at pressuring embattled chairman Ambrose Racheir to quit.

The protests follow a recent admission by Rachier that he is a member of the Freemasons.

In a letter signed by Judith Anyango, who is a member and former official of the club, the protests will commence in Nairobi on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 11am.

Anyango has, in the letter addressed to the Police and seen by Nairobi News, requested for the security of protestors during the exercise that will commence at 11am.

“We shall congregate at Uhuru Park at 11 am. Thereafter, we shall take a procession along Valley Road then branch at Ralp Branch Road Junction and deposit our petition for condemnation and resignation of our chairman at his Mayfair House office,” read part of the letter.

Anyango fell out with Rachier during her stint as a member of the club’s Executive Committee (EC).

She was then barred from contesting in the previous elections after club members changed the constitution to restrict members with a University degree as those eligible to vie for positions in the EC.

“Gor Mahia is not part of Rachier in his Freemasonry adventure and we want to condemn his continued association with the club after making such admissions which have caused us ridicule and public embarrassment,” added Anyango in the letter.

Rachier made the Freemasons’ admission in an interview with NTV.

The confession elicited mixed reactions with club secretary Sam Ocholla releasing a statement to formally distance the club from the chairman’s activities.

Freemasonry is one of the largest worldwide secret societies administered by an oath-bound society, often devoted to fellowship, moral discipline, and mutual assistance, that conceals at least some of its rituals, customs, or activities from the public.

A renowned lawyer who’s unsuccessfully contested for the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) presidency in the past, Rachier has been at the helm of Gor Mahia for 12 years.

His stint at the club has been largely successful with the six league titles to show for it, plus consistent appearances in regional and continental assignments.

But his tenure has consistently taken a controversial turn, with players complaining of poor welfare terms, and especially delays in salary and allowance payments.

In an interview with Nairobi News, Rachier dismissed as ‘fake’ reports he was involved in a road accident at the weekend claiming those who engineered the issue were wishing him death.

He also revealed that he’d received overwhelming support for publicly claiming he is a member of the secret sect, adding several people had since shown interest in joining the sect.

