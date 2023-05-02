Gospel star Rose Muhando outshines secular artistes in Tanzania





Gospel singer Rose Muhando has dominated the top Tanzanian music charts in a move that has delighted her fans.

In a recent post by former WCB signee Rayvanny, the list shows that he was the top artist with the most YouTube viewers in the month of April.

Rayvanny had 40 million views, while Diamond came second with 35 million views.

There was only one gospel artiste on the list, and that was none other than Rose Muhando, who came eighth with 5.9 million views.

Rayvanny bragged about being the number one artiste and defeating Diamond Platnumz who had held the position for many years.

“Wasanii hiyo Namba 1 sio lelemama…. nadhani #Chui ndio msanii pekee alomtoa bwana #Simba hapo Toka ameanza kukaa hapo kwa miaka mingi @diamondplatnumz Nasikia baridi bhana hapo juu kuna upepo sana.

(Artistes, the number one position is not easy to bag. I think I am the only artist who has unseated Diamond from that number-one position after a long time. It is cold up here),” Rayvanny captioned the post.

A fan in the comments section congratulated Rose Muhando for standing out as the only gospel artist to compete with secular artists in Tanzania.

In April, she released a song called Gharama featuring Kenyan gospel artist Guardian Angel.

The song has been well-received in East Africa and beyond.

The collaboration came three months after Rose Muhando named Guardian as her favourite Kenyan gospel artist in January 2023.

Muhando was asked to talk about her favourite singers.

She named a few of them and when asked who her best was, she pointed at Guardian Angel.

“All their songs are good, Size 8 who I have a song with, Betty Bayo, Solomon Mukubwa and Guardian Angel,” she said.

Muhando added that she had known Guardian for a long time and would be happy to work with him.

“I love Guardian Angel and the way he sings. The way he sings, there is this flavour that he puts into his songs. I talk to the Holy Spirit.

I have known him since he started in the industry, and we have been together at various events.

