Hilarious: Robber calls victim to give details of his accomplice





A victim of robbery with violence in Mombasa was shocked on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, after he received a call from one of the suspects who had robbed him.

The suspect contacted the victim and gave the details of his accomplice after they differed over sharing Sh67,000 loot.

Francis Waweru narrated to the police how two suspects accosted him on Tuesday along Saba Saba in the Majengo area and forced him to transfer the money to their phone while threatening to kill him if he failed to cooperate.

On Wednesday, he received a call from a strange number, and the caller informed him that his accomplice did not keep his side of the bargain.

He added that he was willing to share information on the whereabouts of his colleague to facilitate his arrest.

“I know you do not know me. However, we are the ones who robbed you on Tuesday. All I want is to help you because my friend never shared anything from the money we robbed you,” the suspect said.

The conversation was recorded, and he did not disclose how much he was to be given.

“Just find a way of looking for him and I send you the number he is currently using, and in case you are unable to find him l can assist you and show you where he acts as a broker for stolen motorbikes,” he said before he hung up.

IN OTHER CRIME NEWS:

In November, a suspected Nairobi thief threw himself under a bus to escape the wrath of angry residents who were baying for his blood.

This incident that brought the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) to a standstill came in the wake of a spike in crime-related incidents in the capital as gangs continued to terrorise city residents.

The suspect was forced to take cover under a public service vehicle after charged city residents confronted him.

It took the intervention of a police officer who rescued him from the crowd that was ready to administer mob justice.

