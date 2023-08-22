How Al Shaabab militants terrorised Lamu for two days





Full details of how Al Shabaab militants caused havoc within Lamu on August 21 and 22, 2023, leaving two dead and several houses including a church torched can now be revealed.

Police say that on August 22, 2023, a driver and his aide who were on board a lorry of registration number KAZ 538A were stopped by the militants along the Gamba – Lamu road, ordered to alight, before they were shot dead.

Officers were informed of the incident and a multi-agency team rushed to the scene.

The deceased’s bodies were transferredto Mpeketoni Sub-County hospital morgue in Lamu County.

“The area has been cleared and the enemy is being pursued by a multi-agency team which comprises of Special Operation Group (SOG) Nyongoro, officers attached to the General Service Unit (GSU) in Katskairu and police officers attached to Witu Police Station,” a police report seen by Nairobi News read in part.

The lorry was driven by officers to Witu Police Station where it is currently parked as the officers try to reach the owners.

The incident took place hours after several houses and the Redeemed Gospel Church were torched by Al Shabaab militants.

No casualties were reported following the deadly incident which saw the militants use firearms.

A sleuth privy to the ongoing investigations said the militants became angry when their mission to attack Panda Nguo GSU camp failed to bear fruits.

This is after the vigilant officers managed to repulse the attack forcing the Al Shabaab fighters to withdraw and flee the scene.

It is then that they went round the area torching houses, killing animals including goats and sheep as they also made away with some. Images in our possession show how some of the goats were beheaded.

“They then went deep into Boni Forest in Lamu County,” said the officer who spoke in confidence as they are not authorised to address the media.

