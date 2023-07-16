How brave homeowner tackled and disarmed thug in botched robbery





Police in Ndhiwa, Homa Bay County have launched a manhunt for a suspected gangster who disarmed by a homeowner in a botched robbery.

In an incident that happened on Saturday evening, the suspect stormed the home of Ms Hope Adhiambo in Ndhiwa while she was relaxing in the living room as she watched TV.

“She (Ms Adhiambo) was seated in her living room after closing her business when a lone robber broke into her house pointing an AK47 rifle at her while demanding for the day’s sale,” the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said in a statement.

However, Ms Adhiambo confronted the thug and held on to the rifle while screaming to alert neighbours who promptly responded to her distress calls.

“The robber then scampered to safety leaving behind the AK47 rifle which was loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition and a dagger,” the DCI said.

It has been established that the firearm had been stolen from an Administration Police officer serving under the Critical Infrastructure Police Unit (CIPU) in Ndhiwa town.

The incident comes barely two months after another woman in Transzoia West within Lions area also fought off and snatched a firearm from a suspected robber.

Ms Caroline Wafula and her husband had on May 27, 2023, gone to open their shop at 6am when a lone suspected robber accosted them.

The robber then asked them to empty the coffers and handover the cash to him. The woman then raised her hands as if in surrender while stepping closer to the gangster.

Before the suspected robber could realise it, the woman had moved to the other side of the counter and pounced on him. In the deadly confrontation, Ms Wafula managed to dodge a total of four bullets that were fired at her by the robber.

“Overpowered and fearing for his life, the robber disappeared leaving behind the riffle loaded with 11 rounds of ammunition in the hands of Ms Nafula and her husband who then went ahead and alerted the police,” the DCI said.

Investigations have since revealed that the firearm was stolen from a prison warder attached to Kitale Maximum Prison. The DCI said the officer was guarding a sick prisoner on May 19, 2023 when he lost the firearm.

