How security guard was killed gangsters during robbery next to police station





Police in Suneka, Kisii County have launched a manhunt for suspects who raided a mobile money transfers shop and killed security guard.

The incident was captured in a viral footage which showed the gangsters who were armed with a firearm and machetes gaining entry to the business premises close to Suneka Police Station in Bonchari Sub-County.

As per the footage, the incident took place on July 10, 2023, a few minutes to 8pm as the workers were closing down business.

Also read: Inside the Kenya – Indonesia visa deal

Police said that a total of five bullets were shot at the scene by the suspects leading to the death of the 65-year-old security guard identified as Mr Peter Moenga.

The deceased, who was in a navy blue coat and a red cap was shot on the back with the bullet penetrating through his body. Another attendant, was also hit with a blunt object during the robbery.

The business community within Suneka has condemned the incident and called the speedy investigation that will lead to the arrest of the suspects.

Also read: Unsolved mystery – Indian court demands answers for vanished nationals in Kenya

“The police should ensure that the culprits are arrested and brought to book. Such incidents used to happen here long time ago and we are now worried that they might again start,” Charles Mogaka, an area resident said.

Meanwhile, in Kabete Nairobi County, police have launched a manhunt for a notorious gang of burglars in the area.

In one incident that took place this week, two suspected robbers were captured in a CCTV footage as they were breaking into a house where they stole valuables.

Also read: County official nabbed over Sh40,000 bribe suspended