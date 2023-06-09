How DJ Afro influenced my high school persona – Dr Kingori





Renowned media personality Dr Kingori, host of the popular weekly show “The Wicked Edition” on NTV, recently captivated audiences with his moving speech about his life in the Engage series.

In his address, he shared heartfelt anecdotes from his personal life, highlighting the sacrifices made by his parents and his determination to succeed against all odds.

Also read: Dr Kingori – I wore my mother’s high heel boots to school due to poverty

Dr Kingori narrated, “I remember the sacrifices my parents made for go for high school raising half of the money that was required for my fees was almost half my mother’s year salary. So they did their best to the focus on raising the school fees, things like pocket money and shopping…those were sideshows, non-issues.”

Kingori’s recollection of his first-ever pocket money shocked the audience.

“I remember my first pocket money, and I’m not saying,this for exaggeration, my first pocket

money was Sh 8. Don’t feel sorry for me, the Shilling was stronger then,” Dr Kingori joked.

The media personality further painted a vivid picture of his school days, recalling the minimal possessions he carried in his box for shopping.

Unlike other students who would meticulously arrange their belongings, Kingori’s limited supplies left nothing to conceal. His box contained only two rolls of tissue paper, toothpaste, and a toothbrush.

As the boarding master casually opened and closed his box, Kingori realized that his circumstances were apparent to all—an “open and shut case,” as he humorously described it.

Also read: How born-again Suzanna Owiyo faced test of faith in High School

Despite his meager belongings, Kingori’s mother had grand aspirations for him. She dreamed of him becoming a doctor, setting him on a path to success.

However, on his first day at Nguvie Boys, a pivotal moment in his journey took an unexpected turn.

When questioned about his identity and origin by fellow students, Dr Kingori adopted an alter ego, claiming to be a black American from Denver, Colorado.

“I didn’t even know where Denver, Colorado is, I mean, I just said it because I had heard DJ Afro say it in a movie,” Dr Kingori explained, “I could have held on to the Black American identity for some time but I didn’t. I couldn’t because two things sold me out for those people who grew up where I grew up or people who know where Embu is, you know that the first 15 years of your life the American English that we knew was ‘ Yah men!’ and that is it. I didn’t have enough ‘Yah men!’ to sustain a conversation for long.”

His facade was short-lived, as his childhood friend, Wambogo, in the dormitory swiftly unraveled his act.

“I had to come out, and as punishment, I was now forced to carry on with the act so from then on I was the dormitory entertainer every night. I had to stand on the bed do a poem, and that was my first interaction with freestyle comedy.”

Also read: Kenyan media celebrities and the ‘menial jobs’ they did before fame