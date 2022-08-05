How gangsters disguised as medics robbed doctors, patients in hospital





Details of how suspected gangsters who disguised themselves as laboratory technicians stormed a hospital in Kilimani, Nairobi County robbed patients and doctors can now be revealed.

The four arrived in two motorbikes at Ability Therapy Centre, which is allocated along Muchai Road in Kilimani, at 1pm Wednesday and pretended to be in dire need.

They were allowed into the facility without anyone noticing that they were armed before they turned ruthless and asked everyone to lie down.

“Already, the police are reviewing the CCTV footage of the incident and we want to assure residents that we shall get hold of the suspects,” said Mr Andrew Mbogo the Kilimani Sub County police commander.

Two of the suspects first walked into the facility wearing laboratory dustcoats, then signaled two of their accomplices who were on motorbikes. They then robbed doctors and patients of cash and mobile phones. The four then walked out of the facility before speeding off on two motorbikes.

According to the police, the suspected robbers collected an unknown amount of cash from those who were at the facility plus 15 mobile phones.

Meanwhile, police in Ruiru Sub county on Wednesday night shot dead three suspected gangsters who were stealing from pedestrians.

A police report seen by Nairobi News revealed that the three were targeting people who were returning home from work in Githurai, Kimbo estate.

“Two of them managed to escape but police recovered a pistol that they were using. The officers also recovered assorted car spare parts, a torch, a motorcycle and a blow-cut machine,” the police report reads.