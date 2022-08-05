Uhuru: Raila will surely become Kenya’s 5th president

President Uhuru Kenyatta chats with ODM party leader Raila Odinga during the National Anti-Corruption Conference at Bomas of Kenya, Nairobi on January 25, 2019. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

President Uhuru Kenyatta Thursday said his support for Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga was a sure bet and not a political gamble, adding that this would cement his legacy and bring the whole country together.

The President, who launched infrastructure projects in Mombasa on the same day his deputy William Ruto was on a campaign trail in the county, said only Mr Odinga would push forward his development agenda.

President Kenyatta urged the 1.9 million Coast voters to turn out in large numbers to vote for his preferred successor, saying Kenya would be safe under the leadership of Mr Odinga whom he termed an honest leader who does not have a “thirst” for public resources.

He said Dr Ruto was a deceitful leader, accusing him of lying to Kenyans that Jubilee government projects were derailed after his handshake with Mr Odinga.

“There are people claiming government projects stopped in 2017 due to the handshake. This road here is evidence enough. We began its construction in 2020 and it was completed on time,” he said.

The President also endorsed ODM’s Abdulswamad Nassir for the Mombasa governor seat.