How Kenyans are surviving the high cost of living





The hard economic times have pushed Kenyans to device ways of surviving the skyrocketing prices on basic goods.

A 2kg packet of wheat flour now goes for Sh204, a 2kg packet of maize flour for Sh145, 1kg of sugar (Sh125), a 500ml packet of milk (Sh55), one litre cooking oil Sh436, 1kg rice (Sh260), 400g bread (Sh60) and 1kg salt Sh28.

All these are claimed to be the effect of the rising fuel cost that currently stands at at Sh159.12 and Sh140 per litre for super and diesel respectively in Nairobi — the highest in Kenya’s history.

Regardless, Kenyans are determined to make things work from the little they have at hand.

Here is how Kenyans online are coping with the skyrocketing cost of living:

“My temptation for things has died. I go to the mall and don’t buy stuff I haven’t budgeted for,” one online user said.

“No sugar, no bread, no fast-food. Cook once a day… if supper hadi kesho… if lunch had super lol,” another online user commented.

“Reduced the number of side chics by half over redundancy,” another online user said.

“Shopping in bulk take advantage of offers. Shop groceries from soko not supermarket,” one online user said.

“Shipping groceries in bulk from the village,” another online user said.

“Chapati once a month. I keep chicken, so I don’t buy eggs. Kitchen garden sorts out most of my vegetable needs. We’ve cut down on take outs, sodas, snacks etc. Stay at home unless it’s necessary to leave, like for work, hakuna kuzurura ovyo ovyo,” another online user said.

“More cereals in store… bought from the farm. DSTV replaced with free to air decoder, matatu for movements (gari parked till fuel hits its lowest), evening restaurant teas cut,” one online user wrote.

“Get a water purifier, no longer buy drinking water. Carry lunch to work,” another online user said.

“Removing kids from private to public schools,” one online user said.