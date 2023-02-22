How police car chase in pursuit of bhang peddlers left one dead, four injured





A police vehicle which was chasing a saloon car along Uriri-Awendo highway was on Tuesday was involved in a deadly accident.

According to a police report seen by Nairobi News, an officer who works at Uriri Sub-County was driving a motor vehicle along the highway when the accident that left a student dead and four others injured happened.

“He was driving the motor vehicle of registration number GKB401Z Isuzu D-Max Double Cabin towards Awendo general direction while chasing a saloon car which was believed to be ferrying cannabis sativa,” the statement reads in part.

The report further revealed that the driver of the vehicle, whose identity is yet to be established, hit the police vehicle before running over three pedestrians who are students at Lwala Mixed Day Secondary School in Migori County.

As a result, the police vehicle lost control and landed in a ditch. One of the students died on the spot, another one suffered bruises on the face and both hands while the third one suffered a fractured right leg and bruises on the face and hands.

The officer who was driving the police vehicle is said to have suffered an injury on the hip joint and a deep cut on the forehead.

The body of the deceased was then moved to Migori County Referral Hospital Morgue for postmortem.

The driver of the car tried to drive away from the scene but abandon the damaged vehicle about 3 kilometers from the scene of the accident. Police have are now seeking to arrest the unknown driver who has gone into hiding.

