Sh13 million gold scam suspect Samuel Gathuru faces additional firearm charge

Gold scam suspect Samuel Wathika Gathuru charged with being in possession of a firearm and 393 rounds of ammunition..Photo/ Richard Munguti





One of the 10 suspects implicated in the Sh12.7million fake gold scam has been charged with being in possession of a firearm and 393 rounds of ammunition at the upmarket Karen Estate Nairobi.

Samuel Wathika Gathuru who appeared before Milimani senior principal magistrate Esther Kimilu denied three counts of illegal possession of a pistol filed.

Gathuru who was represented by lawyer Kenneth Wanyanga denied the charges before Milimani senior principal magistrate Esther Kimilu.

He was accused of keeping 393 rounds of ammunition without a firearms certificate at his Bogani residence at the leafy Karen estate.

He was also charged with failing to renew his firearms certificate number 003740.

Mr Wanyanga applied for Gathuru to be freed on bond.

“The accused was brought on a miscellenous application then freed on a cash bail of Sh100,000. I urge he be released on similar terms,” Mr Wanyanga.

Ms Kimilu heard the accused has cooperated with police and pledged to continue with the same gesture.

State prosecutor Ms Ann Munyua did not oppose the bail application saying, ‘police have concluded investigations’.

The magistrate freed the suspect on bond of Sh500,000 with an alternative cash bail of Sh200,000.

Ms Kimilu directed the prosecution to furnish the accused with witness statements and exhibits.

Gathuru was accused of being in possession of the firearm within Bogani Drive at the upmarket Karen Estate within Nairobi County on February 3, 2023.

