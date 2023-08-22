How scammers rob Nairobi residents





Scammers have recognized the urgent need among the youth for job opportunities and monetary gain and have devised a customized strategy to deceive these young individuals.

Nairobi has not been left behind.

Kenya’s capital has increasingly played host to scammers who target users through online platforms and mobile phones.

Within the Central Business District (CBD) is a notorious group that strategically stations itself in various locations, notably around bus terminals like OTC.

Employing tactics to manipulate Kenyans, the group engages the prey in a game of “pata potea” (loosely translated to mean (get or loose).

The game involves putting a stake of money on top of a card and the winning stake has his takings doubled.

Regrettably, numerous Kenyans find themselves in distress, as they quickly squander everything, leaving them in tears.

Many scammers employ tactics such as throwing items at unsuspecting individuals to lure them into picking them up.

Subsequently, those who pick up the items somehow end up losing their valuables including money.

Another infamous category of scammers is prevalent on various social media platforms, masquerading as recruiters and job advertisers.

They create multiple groups and urge people to contact them privately for swift assistance.

Desperate Kenyans, eager to improve their financial situation, often fall into this trap, willingly sending money to enhance their chances of securing a job.

Unfortunately, these promised jobs never materialize.

Many scammers adopt pseudonymous accounts, assuming other people’s identities, which complicates efforts to trace them once the scam is revealed.

Given the scarcity of employment opportunities within the country, numerous young individuals seeking work abroad have fallen victim to fraudulent travel agencies.

These agencies rob them of their hard-earned money by offering fake travel arrangements.

A significant portion of Kenyans fail to verify opportunities before investing, influenced by a culture of seeking shortcuts and the deep-seated issue of corruption.

As a result, many easily succumb to the narrative of “Tuma Chai usaidike haraka” (send money and get quick assistance), only to suffer financial losses.

A substantial majority have become victims of such scams, with the most recent example being the Finland scandal, where parents sold their assets to fund their children’s travel abroad, only to experience profound disappointment as the promised journey never materialized.

It is imperative for the country to establish robust systems and implement measures that allow Kenyans to verify the legitimacy of such organizations.

