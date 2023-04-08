How Shaffie Weru helped broker in Musalia Mudavadi’s earthquake launch





Media Personality Shafie Weru who recently landed a job with the Nairobi County Government has said that he played a key role in the launch of a political truce that brought together Musalia Mudavadi and President William Ruto.

He made the remarks while appearing as a guest on NTV’s The Trend show, Mr Weru who is now leading the county’s events team for a period of five years. He was appointed on April 4, 2023.

“I was part of the organizers who launched the Musalia Mudavadi presidential campaign which was also attended by President Ruto. That is when I met with President Ruto,” he said.

Mr Weru said that it is during that function that he met with Governor Sakaja who also showed interest in including him in his campaign team in the city.

The journalist said that he worked for Governor Sakaja who went ahead and won the August 8, 2022, General elections without being paid.

He said that people should know that Governor Sakaja did not just wake up from the blues and call him to join his team and that they have known each other for a long time now.

“When the Kenya Kwanza coalition was being born, we worked closely with both Mr Musalia and the Head of State and the event was so dope,” said Mr Weru.

His first assignment after Mr Sakaja had won the elections is when he asked Mr Weru to organize his inauguration event.

Mr Sakaja said that he organized an event that was top class and not even the President’s one was held with such class.

“I have also been going to the governor’s office day in day out without expecting much until I was hired,” he said.

Apart from the Inauguration event, Mr Weru was also part of the team that executed the Nairobi festival that was held in December.

Mr Weru who had been in the cold for two years made a comeback in January with a new show on his YouTube channel.

