How Soweto slum resident allegedly killed his wife for coming home late





The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is holding a man suspected of killing his wife in Soweto slums in Langata sub county, Nairobi.

Constantine Mutuku Mbinda is being held at Langata Police Station where the DCI is investigating the possible murder of his wife Magdalene Katinda Wambua who died on September 13 at their house.

Detective corporal Jaleny Omondi of Langata DCI offices obtained orders at the Kibera Law Courts to detain Mbinda for 14 days pending investigations into the alleged murder. Mr Mbinda is alleged to have killed the deceased after a dispute.

“The respondent (Mr Mbinda) is alleged to have quarreled with the deceased who is his wife for coming home late and banged her on a table in their house where the deceased fell down unconscious,” Cpl. Omondi stated in his affidavit filed at the Kibera Law Courts.

In the affidavit, Cpl. Omondi said Mr Mbinda and his neighbours took the deceased to Mbagathi Hospital after the incident, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The suspect did not report the incident to the police and the matter was reported by the deceased’s relative who learnt of the incident the next day and proceeded to Langata Police Station in company of the couple’s two children. The two children witnessed the incident and narrated details to the police.

Police officers proceeded to the scene where they confirmed the incident, then traced and arrested Mr Mbinda who was booked for the offence of murder.

“The investigations team has not completed investigations and therefore require more time to collect and collate the evidence to support the reported case,” the affidavit filed before Senior Principal Magistrate Philip Mutua states.

Cpl. Omondi said a postmortem examination of the deceased’s body has not been carried out which the investigating team requires in order to ascertain the cause of death of the deceased and gather more evidence. Mr Mutua granted the detective orders to detain the suspect until September 30.