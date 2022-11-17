How to check your HELB loan status

The Helb head office at Anniversary Towers in Nairobi. PHOTO | FILE

The Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) in Kenya is a government parastatal that provides finances to qualifying students seeking higher education. The organization has been in existence for 25 years, with an asset book valued at over Sh 90 billion.

According to Charles Ringera, the Chief Executive Officer of HELB, since its founding, the Board has funded over 1.3 million students.

He also said that about 10,000 student beneficiaries have never attempted to repay their loans, while 238,000 completed paying their loans.

Additionally, 286,000 more are still servicing their loans.

New applicants for 2022/2023 academic year number 110,000.

However, Mr. Ringera announced in July 2022 that the board intended to finance about 60,000 first-time students placed by the Kenya Universities and Colleges Placement Service (KUCCPS) in higher education institutions due to a cash crunch at HELB.

Whether you are servicing your loans or are a new applicant and want to know the status of your loan disbursement, below are the ways in which you can go about finding this information:

The HELB Application

Loanees and first-time applicants can download the Higher Education Loans Board mobile phone application onto their devices.

This app will allow them to create accounts, check their loan applications and disbursement updates, generate mini statements and check their loan repayment status and balances.

Using the mobile phone USSD code *642#

A student can apply for a loan from HELB using this code and check the status of their repayment and loan balances.

Using the Student Portal on the HELB website

Students are required to create an account on the HELB website and will afterward have access to information regarding loan applications, loan allocation, and disbursement.

Heading to Service Touch Points

One of HELB’s service touch points is its headquarters at the Anniversary Towers in Nairobi’s Central Business District.

Additionally, applicants can also find out their loan status at Huduma Centers, including Nairobi General Post Office, Machakos, Mombasa, Nakuru, Eldoret, Kisumu, Kakamega, Kisii, Nyeri, Embu, Kitui, Bungoma, Lodwar, Meru, Thika, Kitale, Kericho, Nandi, Murang’a, Garissa, Narok, Migori, Chuka, Kilifi, Taita Taveta, WestPokot, Bomet, and Makueni.

