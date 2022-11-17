Gone too soon: Naneu Muthoni’s friends pay tribute after she is murdered by her boyfriend





On November 14, 2022, Naneu Muthoni, 31, was discovered dead in her boyfriend, Thomas Mbugua Muthee’s, house in Onyonka Estate, Lang’ata in Nairobi- a few meters from her family home.

She had been missing for two days before being discovered on her boyfriend’s couch and covered with a bed sheet.

News of her death shocked her family and friends, who demanded justice, especially after Mr Mbugua disappeared and is yet to be found and arrested.

Naneu, popularly referred to as Neu by her friends, was eulogized by her friends who could not believe that her life had been snuffed out in such a traumatic way.

“Beautiful Naneu Muthoni Muturi. Rest well. Your only sin was love,” said Eudiah Mundiah.

“This domestic violence needs to stop! This beautiful girl was a personal friend of ours and it pains me to hear such news about her.

We want justice for Neu! If anyone sees this perpetrator, don’t hesitate to call the number above and report him. Cruelty like this needs to end. Especially the way he did!

This is for you Naneu Muthoni. I’m sorry for the amount of pain this man has caused you to go through. I just pray that justice prevails. May your beautiful soul rest in power Neu! I love you!” said Wambui Nyoike as she tagged four other friends in the post.

“Naneu Muthoni, I am so sorry! They are saying wild things in the posts or stories. I don’t understand why but I’m mad, and I am angry. This is not the time for people to ‘play smart’ like they thought they would have handled the situation better.

This is a murder that happened and also shouldn’t have happened at all! Gosh, my heart is crushed for you! God, please come through in matters of justice and comfort for the family. Son’t let this pass! Neu, rest in eternal peace. Am so sorry,” said Madlene Ngina Karimi.

“I’ll surely miss you Neu! You were such a happy soul. Rest in peace baby girl,” added Wangechi.

“I can’t believe you are gone,” cried Cocoe Reigns.

“Such a beautiful soul inside and out. You will surely be missed Neu. Eternal rest grant unto your beautiful soul,” added Gymani.

“So sad. RIP Naneu. Such a soft spoken soul lost,” said Millz Olajo.

According to reports, Naneu’s post-mortem revealed she had been beaten with a blunt object and a sharp object penetrated her skull and into her brain. Her body also had multiple injuries, showing evidence of the assault.

Her parents had told the media that they had been uncomfortable with the relationship between Naneu and Thomas after they learned he constantly beat her. They had attempted to dissuade her from getting back together with Thomas, but they continued their troubled relationship.

