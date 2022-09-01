Supreme Court: IEBC explains variation of figures from KIEMS kit





The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has explained the issue that has been of contention in the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition petition seeking to nullify the presidential election.

While responding to the petition that touched on the figures that were being reported during the tallying process at the National Tallying Center at Bomas of Kenya, IEBC lawyer Mahat Somane said that the petition was filed in bad faith and that the figures that were being quoted in their submission were wrong.

“The voter turnout announced at the national tallying centre at various periods before the declaration of results is calculated based on the reporting polling stations as per the KIEMS kit and not on the total persons in the register as alleged,” Advocate Somane said.

In displayed figures before the court in PowerPoint format, Somane said that by the time the polling stations were closed on August 9 at 7 pm, KIEMs kit had identified 12,065,803 million voters out of the total registered voters captured in the KIEMs kit 21,481,652, which is 56.1679 per cent turnout.

By 8:45pm later on the same day, KIEMs kit had identified 13,731,215 million voters, representing 63 per cent of the total number of valid votes in the KIEMs kit register.

The lawyer said that the announcement was based on the figures from the KIEMs kits and that they had not added votes from Prisons and the Diaspora polling centers.

He said that by August 10, all KIEMs kits had returned, capturing 14,239,862 million voters, which was 64.7 per cent of the total 22,005,4541 million voters who are registered in the kits as registered voters.

According to the IEBC lawyer, as of August 9, using KIEMs kits from all the polling stations and the manual registers, the number of registered voters recorded was 22,120,458 million voters.

The number of polling stations captured was 46,229 and the total valid votes were 14,213,137, and the rejected votes were 113,614, hence, bringing the total percentage turnout to 64.767.

