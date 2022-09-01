Retired volleyball star Janet Wanja gets new lease of life on TikTok





Kenyan Volleyball star Janet Wanja showcases her lip-syncing and dancing skills on TikTok.

The star who wore the number #7 jersey in the 2004 Summer Olympics in Greece, made her name in high school.

Having retired from international sports, the long-serving nationals women’s volleyball settler would later reveal that she was shoved out of the national team by ‘forces’ without mentioning names.

Also confirming that she would continue turning out for Kenya Pipeline for the “foreseeable future,” Wanja said, “They (without clarifying) already said we are old so I don’t want to get at loggerheads with them.”

Also read: I’ve paid for damages – Boniface Mwangi addresses embarrassing viral video

Adding she was done with the national team, Wanja said, “I don’t want to suffer the embarrassment of facing the chop from the national team via Facebook while in training like was the case last time.”

The veteran hung her boots on her illustrious international career spanning 15 years, which saw her win four African titles, two All Africa Games titles, plus appearances at the World Cup, World Championship and the Olympic Games.

Also read: DJ Evolve: Father reveals son’s hopeful recovery (Exclusive)

In an interview, Wanja who also played for Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) and had stints in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Rwanda revealed that turning 30 and being taunted to be too old to don national team colours was her lowest moment.

“I was treated harshly and told I was old and should give a chance to younger players, they wanted me out of the team and I was dropped but I refused to be defeated and allow people to tell me to give up on what I had been working hard for, I returned stronger and more determined to prove my worth,” she reveals.

Attributing her expertise to hard work and determination, Wanja noted that she reclaimed her place in the team and proved that age is just a number and what matters is how much effort you put into what you do.

Watch on of her recent TikToks below.

Also read:

A mortician’s diary: Tiktoker Ann Mwangangi’s weird experiences inside the cold room

TikTok star Azziad Nasenya opens up on her journey fighting acne

Yes, I left! Size 8 and DJ Mo speak out