I’ve paid for damages – Boniface Mwangi addresses embarrassing viral video





Social activist Boniface Mwangi has spoken about what transpired in a city hospital where he was seen arguing with the security officers at the entrance, causing a major disturbance.

In his message posted on Facebook, Boniface regretted the chaos that he caused and apologized to the hospital – that he did not mention.

He added that he settled the damages caused, amounting to Sh106,000.

“The actions that I took to get my wife medical attention were wrong and I apologized.

I paid for all the damages that I had caused. The hospital cost the damaged items at KES 106,000.00, which l paid.

I reached out to the people who were working at the reception at the time of the incident and apologized to them. Having fully recovered, my wife is back to work,” Boniface said.

He said that his action was prompted by the long process that the hospital was taking, including demanding money before attending to the patient, who was his wife who had been involved in an accident.

Boniface said that on August 21, 2022, he was involved in a road accident along Langata Road with his wife, where they happened to be passengers in a friend’s vehicle when another motorist veered into their lane while speeding.

“We landed upside down and the first people on the scene robbed us of our personal effects. Luckily, a good Samaritan couple, Eddu Rono and his wife, Koskey Yuniscah, came to our rescue and took us to a hospital.”

He continued that his wife only got the medical attention she needed when his friend came to the hospital and paid the bill.

“The hospital wanted me to pay for my wife to get treatment but I had neither the money nor my wallet.

Emergency health care is a right in the Constitution (Article 43(2)) and in my desperation to get the hospital management to attend to my wife beyond taking her vitals and giving her painkillers, I ended up raising my voice, breaking some things, and causing a scene.”

The hospital called the police when Boniface became violent and was arrested and detained at the Akila Police Station.

He lauded his friends who came and paid the hospital bill for his wife to get the treatment she needed, before proceeding to the police station and paying his cash bail.

However, as an activist, Boniface said that he was concerned as to why most Kenyans who end up being first on the scene of an accident rob instead of help.

“Why do hospitals require a deposit to administer emergency treatment? Does profit trump life? So many people have died and continue to die in hospital corridors because doctors will not touch them without a deposit. Do we value profit more than human life?”

