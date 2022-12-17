Impeached Kawira Mwangaza now ‘turns to God’





Embattled Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza has shared yet another Bible verse following her impeachment this week. The first woman Meru governor has since taken solace in her spirituality, posting guiding verses in this ‘season.’

Ms Mwangaza was impeached on Wednesday after 67 out of 69 Members of County Assembly unanimously voted to oust her.

In he latest Bible verse citation she quoted David’s prayer from Psalms 23.

“The Lord is my shepherd, I lack nothing. He makes me lie down in green pastures, he leads me beside quiet waters. He refreshes my soul. He guides me along the right paths for his name’s sake.”

Ms Mwangaza was shown the door, just 112 days into her tenure, over accusations of gross misconduct, abuse of office and gross violation of the Constitution and county laws.

But just hours after her impeachment Mwangaza hit back at her political detractors, with claims that huge amounts of money changed hands to remove her from office.

“They have used millions of money. Sleepless nights. A lot of energy. Sponsored headlines. Engaging the public seriously. Connections with different types of people. Just to confirm what God wants them to do. A spiritual mission,” she said.

Mwangaza’s woes with her MCAs began as soon as she was sworn in, with the ward reps staging a walk out during the governor’s inaugural speech in the County Assembly.

As her troubles with the MCAs escalated, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) also began probing her over claims of nepotism, conflict of interest and irregular recruitment.

The impeachment came barely two weeks after the governor apologised 70 times after Justice Thripsisa Cherere threw out the impeachment motion saying that the procedure used by MCAs to process the proposed motion was flawed and could violate the governor’s Constitutional rights.

But even as she issued her apologies Ms Mwangaza maintained that she was innocent of any wrong doings.

