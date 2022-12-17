TikTok star Trisha Khalid drops hint on type of women sponsors love seeking out





Kovu actress and popular TikToker Trisha Khalid described herself as a woman who was a go-getter, who loved making her own money and having a good time.

At the same time, however, she opened up about having a sponsor (older, moneyed men- often married) who funded her lifestyle, saying she had no reason to hide that part of her life or sugar coat it for anyone.

She described her past experience as “not a good one” because the man was there for a good time and she was there for the money but this did not stop her from offering women with sponsors or looking to have one with advice on how to spend sponsors’ money- intimating the kind of women sponsors preferred.

“Let me tell you the truth. We all want a good life. When I talked about investments (investing money gotten from sponsors), I meant- since we all want a good life, you don’t have to sit there and wait for that man to provide for you everything.

People have that mentality that it is okay, you are entitled to your own opinion. But as for me, as much as that guy is the provider and he’s going to be providing for me, at some point he will get tired.

I am seated in the house every day, Monday to Sunday, Netflix and chilling, the Wi-Fi is disconnected I call him and he sends money, and my nails manicure gets spoilt, I call him and he sends money.

For house shopping, I call him and he sends money- you’ve made it a habit to be doing that each and every time, while there is another woman out there who is working her as,* off to make a living- she also has a sponsor- so the guy is actually providing for her but it is different on your case.

You are not doing anything to earn something to an extent that if this man leaves you, you go into depression. So why would you want to go through all that?

There are small businesses you can begin.

If he gives you Sh 100,000, save up. Use 30 save 70 because sponsors don’t stick around for long. There are those who get lucky and find one who will stay but many do not stick around because these guys are there to have fun.

When they get tired of you, the same way they found you is the same way they will find another person. So what I told people is, as much as you want a good life, invest. I haven’t limited you.

You can have 10 sponsors or any number depending on your capabilities but invest with the money they give you. This is so that when they leave you, you don’t turn into a motivational speaker,” said Khalid during an interview with a local media house on December 14, 2022.

She also advised women to ask for big money for investments so that the men would respect them instead of for small things like Wi-Fi and Netflix.

