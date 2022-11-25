Jackie Matubia on having kids after having balloon weight loss procedure done





In October 2022, actress Jackie Matubia underwent a weight loss procedure where she swallowed a silicone balloon in the form of a pill in an effort to reduce her weight.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Intragastric balloon placement is a weight loss procedure that involves placing a saline-filled balloon in your stomach.

This helps one lose weight by limiting how much one eats and makes one feel fuller and faster.

Also read: Shaffie Weru – The truth about why I got fired

The procedure is done where the doctor advances a thin tube loaded with the intragastric balloon down your throat into the stomach.

An endoscope is then advanced down the throat into the stomach to allow the doctor to see the balloon as he or she fills it with saline.

Jackie Matubia had this procedure done months after she gave birth in June 2022 to her first child with actor Blessing Lung’aho.

Also read: Ex-Machachari actor Govi a.k.a Malik Lemuel: I am now making Sh5million in a year

They both have one child from previous relationships.

Speaking exclusively to Nairobi News on November 25, 2022, Matubia gave her sentiments on conceiving again after undergoing the procedure, which she said cost her Sh 500,000.

She first clarified that the balloon procedure comes out after four months from the installation date and nothing prevents one from conceiving again because nothing surgical is done to a patient.

“You’re asking me a question even me myself I’ve not asked myself. My girl is young so why am I thinking about having another kid right now?

I haven’t thought about it and it has not crossed my mind,” said Matubia when asked about the possibility of having more children after undergoing such an expensive procedure.

Also read: How lone shooter stalked businessman from Nairobi to Embu, shot him five times as family watched

Matubia had the procedure done when she weighed in at 105.5kg and lost seven kilograms in the first week after swallowing the inflated silicone pill.

Also read: How I lost Sh700,000 in six days – Pensioner after week of partying

Two months later, she updated her followers that she had moved from 105 kilograms to 93.3 thanks to the balloon. Having done the procedure so soon after giving birth, she revealed to her followers that she was not exclusively breastfeeding her baby.

Her target weight is 75 kilograms, her pre-baby weight before she conceived her second child but she was confident she would lose much more than she anticipated by December 2022.

Also, read our top stories today:

Details of two-page note Ngara Girls student left behind

10 tragic facts of relationship between Omar Lali and the late heiress Tecra Muigai

President Ruto’s kids spotted at Patoranking’s concert without bodyguards

Kenyans in an uproar over the prosecution of alleged killer cop Ahmed Rashid