Jalang’o cleared to contest Lang’ata seat





The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has cleared Jalang’o to contest for the Lang’ata parliamentary seat in the August 2022 polls.

The media personality, born Phelix Odiwuor, triumphed in the party primaries last week but was then dragged to the political outfit’s tribunal after his opponent contested the result.

“The past two days have been the hardest in the past few days! I didn’t want to tell anyone that we have been taken to the tribunal and decided to face it head-on,” he wrote on his socials.

“The judgment was delivered today and our win has been upheld and this is to confirm that we are in the August general elections as the Azimio flag bearers for Langata constituency!

Jalang’o, a renowned radio presenter and master of ceremony, easily won the primaries after garnering 3,509 votes. Oscar Omoke, his closest challenger scooped 1,612 votes while Musaari Kahiga Syongoh came third with 397 votes.

The former Milele FM and Kiss FM presenter is now set to face off with among others, the incumbent Nixon Korir, a close ally of Deputy President William, who will be gunning for the seat on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket.