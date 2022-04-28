Alfred Keter quits UDA after nomination chaos

Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter (centre), Emurua Dikir MP Johana Ngeno (second left) and Moiben MP Silas Tiren (third right) address supporters on the streets of Eldoret town following the court ruling. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA

Alfred Keter has quit the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) after squabbling with party officials over his nomination.

The controversial lawmaker made the announcement on his socials on Thursday.

I am officially an independent candidate.

May the will of the People of Nandi Hills prevail come August 9th.

Happy Holidays everyone!! — Alfred Keter (@alfredarapketer) April 28, 2022

The Nandi Hills lawmaker easily won the nominations after garnering 10,273 votes compared to Bernard Kitur his closest challenger who polled 7,468 votes.

But Keter’s victory was nullified by the party citing amid claims of malpractices.

Earlier, Keter had appeared to discredit the decision by the party tribunal.

“I accepted the decision of the party even though I believe I was victimized without any justifiable reason whatsoever. I was welcomed to the UDA by the Secretary-General Veronica Maina and one of the founders of the party, Hon Rigathi Gachagua. I was registered, paid the nomination fees, and given a go-ahead to contest for Nandi Hills MP UDA ticket. I say, thank you,” he said in a post on Facebook.

UDA officials have suggested Keter does not vouch for the interests of the party.