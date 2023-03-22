Joho in mourning over the death of media personality





Hassan Joho, the former Mombasa Governor, is currently in mourning following the death of his uncle-in-law, Salim Mohammed.

Salim, a veteran media personality and father-in-law to Joho’s brother, Abubakar Joho, passed away recently.

Hassan Joho paid tribute to Salim in a statement, referring to him as a “beloved uncle and father-in-law.”

“To the world, he was a legendary media personality with an illustrious career from leading broadcasting houses such as the BBC Radio, Voice of Kenya (VOK) among others,” Hassan Joho said.

Adding, “At the pinnacle of his career, he also served most diligently as a member of the Presidential Press Service during the reign of the late President Daniel Arap Moi. To the family, he was a humble and charismatic man.

He was also a very loving and caring fatherly figure whose wise counsel I will solemnly miss dearly. It is my sincere and humble prayer to the Almighty Allah SWT to forgive all his trespasses and grant him Jannatul Firdaus. AMIN.”

Salim Mohammed began his career in 1961 as a radio presenter, and later worked for BBC and Voice of Kenya (VOK), among others. He later served in the Presidential Press Service during the reign of the late President Daniel Arap Moi.

Hassan Joho described Salim as a “humble and charismatic man,” and a “very loving and caring fatherly figure whose wise counsel I will solemnly miss dearly.”

He also prayed for his soul and asked the Almighty Allah SWT to forgive all his trespasses and grant him Jannatul Firdaus.

Joho’s brother, Abubakar Joho, has always maintained a low profile regarding his life, with his brother usually taking the spotlight.

The Joho family is currently mourning Salim Mohammed’s passing and has received an outpouring of condolences from friends, family, and colleagues of the veteran media personality.

In an interview with KBC, the late Mr Salim says that he then moved to Nairobi and worked for a while and later moved to work for the BBC for three years and retuned back to work under the administration of Mr Kenyatta till he passed on.

When the second president of the republic of Kenya, the late Daniel Moi took office he was selected to work for the presidential press service until his retirement.

